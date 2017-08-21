Train execution coordinators for better turnaround performance

In plant turnarounds, where every hour on tools matters, well-trained execution coordinators can make a significant difference. Execution coordinators are saddled with the responsibility of plan execution and schedule and cost compliance. They provide guidance, remove obstacles and monitor progress through the safe, efficient use of manpower, materials, tools, equipment, space and other construction resources. For operating companies, this is a huge opportunity to improve turnaround cost and performance.

This is sound in principle, yet it is often undermined by a lack of training. Although execution coordinators can draw from experience of turnarounds past, your turnaround has unique objectives, schedules, participants and budgets. Without training in your standards and processes, they are left to guess these variables and will likely miss the mark.

Formal training and development give execution coordinators the knowledge necessary to make your turnaround run like clockwork, using the appropriate systems, priorities and protocol in their daily oversight of your contractors. Here is a short list of what that training should address:

• Clear expectations and responsibilities. What does the company want from the execution coordinator? How can safety, quality and housekeeping be optimized? How should staffing levels be monitored and controlled? Is the field reporting accurate and timely?

• Contractor relations. Do your execution coordinators understand the key performance indicators used to hold contractors accountable? How should you resolve contractor disputes? What level of authority and direction do execution coordinators have over assigned contractors? What level of authority do they have in approving timesheets, material deliveries and delays?

• Contract strategies. What are the various contract styles being used in this turnaround for contractors' assigned work? What contract provisions should the execution coordinator monitor and enforce?

• Referrals. When should contractors be referred to other resources within the turnaround team with more knowledge, authority or a different skillset? What is the process for a seamless handoff to engineering, operations or other decision makers?

• Contributions to meetings. What deliverables are expected? What information should be received at meetings? What are the recordkeeping and reporting responsibilities? What information should be provided and received at shift turnovers?

• Schedule compliance. Is there a clear understanding of how to use the schedule to run the assigned work activities? What information should be obtained from a schedule? What reports generated from the schedule should be studied? What are the schedule progress requirements and reporting timelines? How are contractor variance requests handled in the schedule?

With so much responsibility on the execution coordinator's shoulders and so much opportunity to positively impact your turnaround performance, it is a no-brainer: Training your execution coordinators makes good business sense.

