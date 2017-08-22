Hose maintenance program saves customers $9.7MM

ERIKS North America-owned company Lewis-Goetz's Industrial Hose Maintenance Management Program has saved customers $9.7 million over three years, according to a recent study.

Lewis-Goetz, which operates under the name ERIKS Industrial Services in Canada, designed the Industrial Hose Maintenance Management Program for plants to increase productivity and improve safety, while also reducing the total cost of ownership for hoses and related coupling products. The comprehensive program includes regular hose surveying and testing, as well as safety, maintenance and inspection training sessions.

Eric Hoffman, product business unit leader for industrial and hydraulic hose at ERIKS North America, said his company has built a reputation for being more than a product provider. "The ERIKS family of companies values our customer relationships," Hoffman said. "Our Industrial Hose Maintenance Management Program is just one example of how we provide best practices and process improvements designed to lower our customers' total cost of ownership and increase their uptime. Through the program, our trained representatives are able to use their extensive know-how to evaluate, recommend and implement customized solutions that are proven to have a positive impact on a plant's bottom line.

"We have fabricated industrial hoses for decades and guarantee 24/7 support and fast delivery times from nearly 90 locations across the U.S. and Canada."

Since 1935, customers have trusted Lewis- Goetz to tailor solutions to meet their mission- critical hose, sealing and belting needs. North America's largest industries rely on the unsurpassed know-how of the company's long-time tenured specialists to troubleshoot industry challenges and identify problems before they become emergencies. Lewis- Goetz is one of North America's largest industrial distributors and is the largest company owned by ERIKS North America, which was recently ranked 20th on Modern Distribution Management (MDM) magazine's 2016 list of Top 40 Industrial Distributors.

Established in 2014 by ERIKS, a leading international industrial service provider, ERIKS North America offers a wide range of innovative, high-quality mechanical engineering components and associated technical and logistics services from more than 120 locations across the U.S. and Canada under four companies: Lewis-Goetz, Rawson, Industrial Controls, and ERIKS Seals and Plastics. From agriculture to power generation and from oil and gas to petrochemicals, ERIKS North America provides a local presence and infinite possibilities, backed by ERIKS' worldwide network of resources and know-how from more than 60 companies with 450 branches in 27 countries.

For more information on Lewis-Goetz, visit www.lewis-goetz.com.

For more information on ERIKS, visit www.ERIKSNA.com.

For more information on the Industrial Hose Maintenance Management Program, as well as related products and services, visit www.Lewis-goetz.com/resour ce-center and download the brochure.

