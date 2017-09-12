Heat exchanger company ‘a cut above’ the competition

From requests for quotation to design and build, shipping and beyond, SHECO works every day to be its customers' First Choice™.
"We're proud to support our quality and reputation with world-class customer service," said SHECO Global Sales Director Shane Marcheson.
"SHECO was always prepared and quick to respond to my suggestions," a third-party expeditor for a major chemical manufacturer commented. "There is a very close relationship between the technical staff and the shop workers that I don't often see in other shops. I was surprised by the order, the cleanliness, the control systems and the task focus. I have been in thousands of manufacturing facilities, and I can sincerely say SHECO is a cut above."
"We're working hard to improve every day," Marcheson added. "It's been a long process, but our customers are beginning to notice and to comment. That's a great feeling. I'm truly proud to represent such a great group of people and brand."
SHECO is now serving the Houston market at its local facility, with capabilities including:
- Substantial capacity: 55,000-squarefoot facility running two shifts with 24/7 capability.
- Multiple submerged arc welding (SAW) stations and positioners, with single- point and strip-overlay capability.
- Overhead crane capacity of 50 tons, with the ability to lift much heavier units with gantries. SHECO's Houston facility has built units up to 175 tons.
- Reboiler exchanger with 10,000 tubes for Gulf Coast petrochemical manufacturers.
- Single-pass floating-head exchanger for high-pressure agrichem service.
- Air-cooled heat exchanger bundle assembly.
- Inspection and receiving area with in-house PMI (positive material identification) equipment.
- Experienced quality control and supervisory personnel leading SHECO's Quality at the Source and Continuous Improvement programs.
- Local machining capability.
- Welding capabilities include GTAW (gas tungsten arc welding), SAW, SMAW (shielded metal arc welding), GMAW (gas metal arc welding) and orbital tube-end welding.
- Full in-house thermal and mechanical design team with experience and depth.
- State-of-the-art CNC (computer numeric control) plate cutting, forming and machining capability.
- Five plants in three locations -- Houston, Texas; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Tulsa, Oklahoma -- with more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space.
For more information, visit www.Sheco.com or call(205) 345-5335.