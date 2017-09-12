Heat exchanger company ‘a cut above’ the competition

From requests for quotation to design and build, shipping and beyond, SHECO works every day to be its customers' First Choice™.

"We're proud to support our quality and reputation with world-class customer service," said SHECO Global Sales Director Shane Marcheson.

"SHECO was always prepared and quick to respond to my suggestions," a third-party expeditor for a major chemical manufacturer commented. "There is a very close relationship between the technical staff and the shop workers that I don't often see in other shops. I was surprised by the order, the cleanliness, the control systems and the task focus. I have been in thousands of manufacturing facilities, and I can sincerely say SHECO is a cut above."

"We're working hard to improve every day," Marcheson added. "It's been a long process, but our customers are beginning to notice and to comment. That's a great feeling. I'm truly proud to represent such a great group of people and brand."

SHECO is now serving the Houston market at its local facility, with capabilities including:

Substantial capacity: 55,000-squarefoot facility running two shifts with 24/7 capability.

Multiple submerged arc welding (SAW) stations and positioners, with single- point and strip-overlay capability.

Overhead crane capacity of 50 tons, with the ability to lift much heavier units with gantries. SHECO's Houston facility has built units up to 175 tons.

Reboiler exchanger with 10,000 tubes for Gulf Coast petrochemical manufacturers.

Single-pass floating-head exchanger for high-pressure agrichem service.

Air-cooled heat exchanger bundle assembly.

Inspection and receiving area with in-house PMI (positive material identification) equipment.

Experienced quality control and supervisory personnel leading SHECO's Quality at the Source and Continuous Improvement programs.

Local machining capability.

Welding capabilities include GTAW (gas tungsten arc welding), SAW, SMAW (shielded metal arc welding), GMAW (gas metal arc welding) and orbital tube-end welding.

Full in-house thermal and mechanical design team with experience and depth.

State-of-the-art CNC (computer numeric control) plate cutting, forming and machining capability.

Five plants in three locations -- Houston, Texas; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Tulsa, Oklahoma -- with more than 200,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space.

For more information, visit www.Sheco.com or call(205) 345-5335.

