Top-of-line company performs on-stream environmental repair

Leak Sealers Inc. has been a part of the on-stream environmental repair industry for two decades, creating a name for itself in the industry. Known by its customers for having impeccable response times and delivery of its best-of-the-best service, Leak Sealers prides itself on its leak sealing services and capability of delivering custom clamps and enclosures within 24 hours from time of approval.

With offices located along the Gulf Coast in Lumberton, Port Arthur, Old Ocean, Pasadena, and Silsbee, Texas, and Sulphur, Louisiana, Leak Sealers can deliver 24-hour on-stream leak sealing and other services in a lightning-fast manner. The company provides a variety of specialty services to its customers, including on-stream leak sealing, hot tap services, field machining, specialty bolting, industrial composite wraps, pipe cuts, isolations and weld testing.

Leak Sealers performs custom fabrications, operable valve enclosures, line enclosures, flange clamps, laterals and more.

Leak Sealers is both a certified woman-owned business and a professional engineering company. The company is certified with the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance in Houston, meaning it is one of more than 750 women-owned business enterprises (WBEs). WBEs must be more than 51-percent owned by a female and meet a number of standards given by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

As a professional engineering company, Leak Sealers has professional engineers in-house full-time, meaning your needs can be taken care of with expert care quickly and correctly. Leak Sealers is also registered with the Texas Board of Professional Engineers.

By choosing to use Leak Sealers for your on-stream and repair work, you are choosing a reliable, safe company looking for the best for each of its customers. The company's current total recordable incident rate (TRIR) is 0, and its experienced modifier rate (EMR) is .70.

Quality work done quickly

So what puts Leak Sealers on top of the on-stream leak sealing industry when it comes to response time?

Emergency response teams ready to respond to your facilities' needs at any time of the day or night.

On-staff engineers ready to design custom enclosures.

Refined, mathematical leak-sealing software produced by the on-staff engineering department.

Customized 3-D and 2-D technical software, which aids in the efficiency and precision of custom enclosures' design.

An in-house machine shop ready to fabricate any custom enclosure designed by the engineering staff.

A QA/QC program that allows Leak Sealers' employees to check critical areas of enclosures throughout their fabrication to ensure the enclosures will fit appropriately when installed at each and every facility.

When a customer calls in a job, the corporate office gathers the following information and records it on a call-in sheet: Whether the job is routine or emergency, plant name, contact name and number, unit, temperature, pressure, process and the proper PPE required for the job.

Within five minutes of the call, a Leak Sealers administrative team member will dispatch the information to the client's account manager, the operations superintendent and the company response team. Once the manager has received the information, he will call the plant contact with an estimated time of arrival of the Leak Sealers' qualified response team. The response team documents all critical information for technical support and follow-up.

While working the job, the account manager keeps in constant communication with the client and keeps the contact updated on progress, leading to a positive experience whether the maintenance was emergency or just routine.

24-hour on-stream leak sealing

When a customer decides to use Leak Sealers on a leak repair job, he or she will immediately notice the difference in quality of work. Leak Sealers staff keeps in constant communication with the customer. Once arriving on-site, Leak Sealers' technical crews begin work right away and ensure every critical measurement they make is as detailed as possible. They then use this information in the engineering department, where the measurements are used to create 2-D/3-D drawings.

When the drawing has met company design standards, it is then stamped and sent to Leak Sealers' machine shop. At the shop, machinists fabricate the clamp or enclosure and thoroughly inspect the product before it makes its way to the client's facility. Upon arrival, technicians will work to install the product in the safest, most efficient manner for the client.

Leak Sealers can perform a variety of sealing services, including but not limited to specialty custom fabrications, operable valve enclosures, 45-degree elbows, 90-degree elbows, line enclosures, flange clamps, laterals, T enclosures, pipe wraps, VOC emissions and backing to prevent line separation.

Whatever your sealing need, Leak Sealers is there to deliver.

Other services

Leak Sealers' top-of-the-line bolting and torqueing service consists of but is not limited to:

A technical support team to work directly with engineering and inspections personnel while at your facility.

Full-service bolting and torqueing trailers.

Bolting and torqueing procedure manuals available on all service vehicles if any questions arise and the proper documentation is requested.

Any hydraulic pump and wrench applications.

Any uniform bolt-loading applications.

Selection of the best tightening method for torqueing.

Any flanged joint application.

Any bolt breakout.

Any special application for removing studs.

By choosing Leak Sealers for your work, you also get to lean on the knowledge and experience of a full-service emergency response team. Leak Sealers' emergency response teams can apply any particular lubricant as applicable to each job.

Phenomenal response time, best products

A maintenance supervisor at a Beaumont-area company has used Leak Sealers on many projects in his career. His first experience with Leak Sealers was with a previous employer. The plant already had an established relationship with Leak Sealers, and the supervisor said they were the first to do business with the environmental repair company.

"I use them for several things," he said. "During one of our outages this past year, Leak Sealers measured and installed leak sealing clamps. I had them machine an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part that we reverse-engineered. I also had them work hand-inhand with our maintenance personnel on whatever needed to be done."

This outage in particular was an emergency, but as usual, Leak Sealers helped complete the work as safely and quickly as possible.

"Their response time when you are in a crisis is phenomenal," the supervisor said. "Their response is second to none."

He said one particular aspect he's noticed that makes Leak Sealers stand out from the crowd is the company's genuine concern for making their customers happy and getting the job done right.

"They want to do a great job every time to build a long, lasting relationship," he said. Highly trained employees and a dedication to perfection are what make Leak Sealers stand out in both response times and quality. Leak Sealers is an industry leader in accuracy and performance.

"For any leak sealing, torqueing or any all-around turnaround assistance, I would recommend you use Leak Sealers," he added. "Their leak sealing products are the best in the world, and they will do anything you ask them to do."

Clients choose Leak Sealers time and again because of the low costs, speedy response and delivery, timely invoicing and an impeccable safety record.

If you have a leak and can't shut down your production, call Leak Sealers for all of your leak sealing needs.

For more information, visit www.leaksealersinc.com or call (888) 551- SEAL [7325].

