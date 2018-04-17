Three ways to keep scope creep under control when leasing

More downstream petrochemical operations are including temporary structures in their plans as a key part of managing turnarounds, outages and other maintenance projects. Yet, no matter how well planned, turnarounds and other projects can still come with unexpected challenges that can impact the original timeframe and budget of a project, leading to dreaded scope creep.

This is where leasing temporary structures can offer an advantage over purchasing. Leases provide clear upfront costs and typically include maintenance fees so you can manage your budget throughout the life of your lease. Most importantly, when you lease a temporary structure, you're not only getting the structure itself but also a team of experts that works on your behalf, inspecting and maintaining your temporary structures and managing the associated costs and deadlines, allowing you to focus on the project at hand.

But while having a full team working for you should mean you have less to worry about, research from the Project Management Institute has shown that projects involving large teams can be significantly impacted by "communication gaps" between team members. These communication gaps are not only one of the hardest challenges to overcome; they're also one of the biggest contributors to scope creep. When multiple teams are trying to work together, these communication gaps quickly become chasms that can delay work and cause mistakes.

Managing project profitability is essential, and keeping projects within scope and budget is crucial. When choosing a vendor partner for your leased temporary structures, look for three key traits in how their operations and construction managers function within their teams. These technical experts are positioned to bridge communication gaps and control scope creep as they handle the day-to-day work of your project, doing their part to ensure your project remains on time and under budget.

Operations and construction managers are experts with both technical details and people. They help you avoid the problems that occur when critical information is "lost in translation" among your procurement team, project managers, international headquarters, contractors, subcontractors and vendors. Skilled construction managers are able to speak everyone's language, asking important questions that tell them what they need to know about a job. Managers who can see both the big picture of a project and all its technical details will be more likely to keep scope in check.

The vendor doesn't wait until their "boots on the ground" people actually have their boots on the ground to bring them into project planning. Projects stay on track when vendors can plan for and solve problems before a job even gets underway. Knowing what to anticipate comes from years of hands-on experience -- the kind of experience that comes from the hard work of installing and maintaining temporary structures across a wide variety of industries for various applications. Seasoned construction managers and project managers can identify red flags that aren't being considered in early plans, suggest appropriate accommodations and head off potential delays or budget problems before they add to scope creep.

Their construction managers know their teams like family. Construction can be a lonely and stressful job. Crews spend weeks on the road, away from family, friends and the comforts of home. Yet, when they step on your jobsite, they need to work quickly, safely and efficiently. Good construction managers keep everyone motivated, handle situations before conflicts arise and maintain excellent safety on the jobsite. They are both coaches and technical experts, treating their crews well so you'll get their best work. Close-knit, high-performing crews stay on schedule and avoid costly mistakes, keeping your project scope under control.

To keep your next big job on time and on budget, get to know the operations and construction managers who will be on-site to install and maintain your leased temporary structures. These dedicated specialists on the ground are critical in eliminating communication gaps and scope creep.

