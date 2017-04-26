Pipe fabrication company ‘Bends’ anytime, anywhere

Bendco, based in Pasadena, Texas, has worldwide fabrication facilities and is a leader in critical process construction, project management, procurement and quality design. The company has more than 30 years of experience working in all aspects of petrochemical, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction. As Bendco’s founder Jim “Jimbo” Friery has always said, “Look around. We’ve probably ‘bent’ there.”

Today, Bendco is excited to reveal it is increasing its work capacity.

“We recently brought on our fifth induction machine, which has the capability to bend up to 36-inch-diameter pipe,” said Rick Friery, president and CEO of Bendco. “What’s also great about this machine is it has a long radius arm for specialty bends of up to 170-foot radiuses. In addition to our induction machines, we now have five new rolling machines.”

Bendco takes pride in its machines, and it also takes pride in its employees, who are key to its success. The company is very fortunate to have several long-term employees who have been with Bendco for over 25 years. The long-term dedication of its employees — plus Bendco’s dedicated management team — helps the company focus on important items, quality and on-time deliveries at a competitive price.

“Customers choose Bendco because our Pasadena, Texas, location is minutes from the Port of Houston, rail access, barge access and two major airports,” Friery said. “When you combine the strategic location with our consistent quality and on-time record, this makes us a premier choice. Bendco was founded by my father, and he was a strong believer in ‘doing it right the first time.’ That value has been carried on, and customers feel comfortable sending their projects to Bendco.”

Some recent projects Bendco has been involved in include the Navy Pier Flyover in Chicago, which highlights the company’s ability to complete long-radius induction bends (approximately 170 feet). Bendco also completed a major transportation pipeline for the Houston Ship Channel (36-inch X65 pipe), and it is working on the Hartsfield- Jackson Atlanta International Airport terminal expansion.

Another success story for Bendco is having manufactured the P11 coils for ExxonMobil’s sim gas units in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years!” Friery said. “This is a good example of Bendco’s reliability when it comes excellence and on-time delivery.”

Bendco is now seeing a demand in oilfield- manufactured products. The company specializes in blow out preventer-related parts, specifically choke and kills, hydraulics and boosters made from 4130 material and high-alloy steel.

From a heart bypass machine to an escape hatch in a space shuttle, the football helmet at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and SeaWorld signs in San Antonio, Bendco’s projects are everywhere.

“It’s true; we have probably ‘bent’ everywhere,” Friery explained. “Whether it’s for stadium roofs, highway signs, subsea projects, refineries or pipelines, Bendco completes all its projects right out of our shop in Pasadena.

Bendco will continue to do whatever it takes to complete a quality job on time.” Bendco is ASME-certified, complying with R, U and S stamps.

For more information, visit www.Bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557. •

View in Digital Edition