Dow names Marquis Industrial contractor of the month

The Marquis Industrial Services team was recently recognized as contractor of the month in January 2017 by Dow Chemical’s Seadrift Operations in Texas. Marquis remains steadfast in its core value: being a partner of choice to its customers by striving for excellence in safety, value and quality. These core values are what helped the company earn this recognition from Dow Chemical’s Seadrift Operations.

In order to earn this award, Marquis had to meet nine monthly goals set by Dow’s Contractor Alliance Safety Team (CAST) for contractors. These goals included:

Attending CAST general meeting.

Participating in gate greet.

Participating in site cleanup initiative.

Nominating an employee for employee of the month.

No recordable injuries.

No potential life-threatening incidents.

No PSCE events.

No motor vehicle accidents.

Entering any near-misses.

“Marquis falls in line with Dow’s commitment to a safe working and team environment, which helped us win this award,” said Tad Puckett, vice president of operations for Marquis.

Marquis has been performing scaffolding, insulation and fireproofing services at Dow Chemical’s Seadrift Operations.

For more information, visit www.Marquiscsi.com or call (979) 265-4480. •

