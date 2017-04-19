12 questions can save millions on your valve testing program

When purchasing a valve testing system, the top concerns have to be safety, quality, durability, performance, versatility, productivity and return on investment.

Ask these 12 pivotal questions when purchasing a valve tester:

Is every component in the tester certified by the component’s manufacturer to the maximum allowable working pressure of the system? Many valve testers claim to have, for example, a 10,000 psi maximum pressure rating, but contain components rated to only a fraction of that — in some cases as low as 2,500 psi. There’s a reason for this: The cost of components goes up exponentially with the pressure rating, and some valve tester OEMs save money by cutting corners on safety and quality. How safe is the test system? Clamping fixtures should always be physically separated from the test-pressure control console. The fixture should be located in a separate room or behind barriers, keeping the operator away from pressurized components. Ask the OEM to explain the safety interlocks and mistake-proof features that protect your workers from the No. 1 cause of safety incidents: human error. Where is the tester built, and where do the parts inside the tester come from? Many companies source components and materials from cheap, substandard suppliers and manufacture their systems or subassemblies in so-called “low labor cost” places. Don’t be fooled. You want your tester to be built from the ground up in an ISO-certified factory with a proven track record. What’s the warranty? Look for a comprehensive standard warranty of at least two years. Extended warranty options are also a big plus. If they don’t offer a multiyear warranty, it’s because they can’t afford to; their systems aren’t robust enough. If they can’t afford it, can you? Can the tester be configured to your exact requirements so you only pay for what you need? Don’t get cornered into a narrow set of pre-defined models. Are you paying too much because it includes things you really don’t need? Is it missing things you do need? Can the tester be upgraded in the field at any time in the future? Think ahead. Modular, common-platform designs ensure all systems and accessories are plug-and-play compatible, so you can seamlessly upgrade or expand your system in the future to keep pace with your evolving business. Can you test multiple valves concurrently? A valve test console with multiple ports allows you to test on one port while setting up the next workpiece on the other port. Is it easy to use? Look for intuitive, ergonomic designs incorporating features that help you get your testing done fast and right. For example, a test fixture with a hydraulic tilt allows for easier loading of valves and complete removal of air for safer and more accurate hydrostatic testing. How accurate is the system? Ask the OEM how it achieves accurate, reliable measurements. The risk and cost associated with an inaccurately tested valve can be enormous — think about it. What’s the total test time? Describe to the OEM what types of valves you test, what sizes, what pressures, what procedures, what data you need to capture and so on, and get advice on how to minimize test time and maximize results. Can the test system be automated? Some OEMs can automate the real-time collection, display and analysis of test data, and generation of reports, providing programmable, automated control of your testing procedures. Is the tester fully supported 24/7? The after-sale support you get can be the difference between winning jobs and losing them. Ensure your valve tester OEM is ready where and when you are.

When purchasing a valve testing system, ask these 12 questions to gain insight into your total cost of ownership and return on investment over the life of the system. They could save you millions! Any provider that doesn’t have an excellent answer to each of these questions is not the right partner for your business. Don’t just buy a tester; get a long-term business partner that can help you optimize and grow your valve testing program and deliver real economic value to your business for years to come.

For more information, visit www.Climaxportable.com or www.hstool. com, or call (713) 333-0260 or (225) 450-9950.

View in Digital Edition