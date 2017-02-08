Amec Foster Wheeler awarded auxiliary boiler contract for U.S. methanol plant

Amec Foster Wheeler's Global Power Group received a contract to supply of an auxiliary boiler for its methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana.

GPG will design and supply a shop-assembled auxiliary boiler that will provide the equivalent of approximately 60 MW of high-pressure steam for the first phase of YCI’s major methanol facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

In addition to the natural gas-fired auxiliary boiler, the scope of supply includes the fan, ductwork, combustion system, heat recovery and selective catalytic reduction equipment to meet emissions requirements.

Amec Foster Wheeler was awarded an engineering, project management, procurement and early construction services contract awarded in 2015 by YCI for the methanol plant.