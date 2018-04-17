Thyne: Listen to the ‘voice of experts’

According to Julie Thyne, Gulf Coast Continuous Improvement Leader for Dow Chemical, “structured brainstorming” with “front-line” personnel can be a powerful problem-solving tool.

“It’s not rocket science,” Thyne said in her presentation titled “Drive Breakthrough Reliability Improvement Using the Voice of the Experts” at the Operational Excellence in Refining and Petrochemicals Summit held recently in Houston, Texas. Thyne, a proponent of utilizing low-tech tools of engagement like writing suggestions on sticky notes at these brainstorming sessions, said input from these hands-on workers can help maximize process and personal safety, productivity and reliability, and can also enhance a company’s overall culture.