California regulator approves funding for ClearSign demonstration with Torrence Refinery

ClearSign Combustion Corporation announced unanimous approval for funding by the Board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District during their Sept. 1 meeting to demonstrate ClearSign's Duplex products within the Torrance Refinery.

The collaborative project, which includes shared funding by the air district, ClearSign, and the Torrance Refinery, will demonstrate ClearSign's Duplex technology as a best available control technology (BACT) candidate to achieve ultra-low emissions levels in refinery process heaters and boilers. The project, as approved, is slated to span one year.

Duplex has significantly lower operating expenses than competitive technologies, such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and achieves record low emissions

without GHG pollution.

There are eight active refineries in the South Coast Air district. A key element of its regulatory mandate, SCAQMD is committed to supporting emerging technologies that reduce criteria pollutants including NOx, CO, and greenhouse gases. ClearSign is a development company whose mission is the design, development and supply of combustion control platforms that reduce emissions while increasing operational efficiency of industrial process heaters.

"The unanimous vote of the SCAQMD board to sponsor and fund the demonstration with the Torrance Refinery is validation that our development and commercialization efforts are paying off and are being recognized by the most highly respected regulators and operators in the United States," said Steve Pirnat, Chairman and CEO of ClearSign.