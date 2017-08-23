United Rentals expands power & HVAC fleet with acquisition of portable power assets

United Rentals, Inc. has acquired power equipment assets, primarily mobile rental generator sets, from Cummins Inc. The company will start serving the needs of former Cummins rental customers and has made its newly acquired rental equipment available immediately.

The acquisition involves Cummins mobile rental generator fleet, which ranges from 150 Kilowatts to 2 Megawatts in output. To maintain customer and fleet continuity, a small number of Cummins employees in the U.S. and Canada have joined United Rentals.

Cummins, which is a global leader in power generation products, will continue to manufacture, service and support new power generation equipment for rental markets.

Paul McDonnell, United Rentals senior vice president – sales and specialty operations, said, "We’re continuing to realize the strong demand for power solutions across North America. This strategic expansion of our fleet ensures greater availability and a larger customer service organization. I want to personally welcome our new employees and customers to United Rentals. I also want to thank Cummins for working closely with our team to accomplish a seamless transition.”

“We believe this move will benefit our customers and both companies,” said Tony Satterthwaite, Cummins Inc. Distribution Business President. “Customers will have access to United Rentals’ extensive rental fleet and Cummins will place a greater degree of focus on delivering the highest quality products and support to our customer base. Cummins wants to continue improving the experience for our customers because we understand that when they succeed, we succeed.”

United Rentals Power & HVAC is a leader in providing Power and HVAC products and solutions across North America through 58 strategic locations. The company provides custom and turnkey solutions for commercial, industrial and government customers, with one of the best safety records in the industry.