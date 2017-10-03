United Rentals completes acquisition of Neff Corporation

United Rentals, Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Neff Corporation (“Neff”) for a total purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion. The purchase was funded primarily through newly issued unsecured debt.

The acquisition will augment the company’s earthmoving capabilities and efficiencies of scale in key market areas, particularly fast-growing southern geographies, and is expected to lead to attractive revenue synergies through the cross-selling of United Rentals’ broader fleet, including its specialty offerings. The assets acquired with Neff include approximately $867 million of fleet based on original equipment cost, and 69 branch facilities serving end markets in the infrastructure, non-residential, energy, municipal and residential construction sectors.

Michael Kneeland, president and chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, “We’re excited to complete the Neff combination and begin leveraging the many areas where we’re stronger together. Today we welcome approximately 1,200 new colleagues who share our focus on safety and customer service.”

The company plans to update its 2017 financial outlook to reflect the combined operations when it releases financial results for the third quarter.