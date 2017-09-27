Benko partners for safe handling products, services

For over 30 years, Benko Products Inc. has designed and manufactured the GREEN Access & Fall Protection line, providing quality, cost-effective truck and railcar access and fall protection equipment. The GREEN line includes a complete selection of industry-leading safety solutions, including gangways, large tank truck and railcar loading systems, transloading units, stationary and portable platforms, pipe racks, loading arms, horizontal lifeline systems, caged ladders and more.

Benko Products works with other suppliers to ensure the safe handling of products during the loading and unloading process. Clients often ask Benko for suggestions on suppliers of solutions outside of the typical loading rack. One such supplier is TransTech Energy.

TransTech Energy is a leader in NGL and LPG/propane storage and handling across all stages of oil and gas production, processing and distribution. From wellheads to burner tips, TransTech has delivered service excellence and a commitment to quality and safety for over five decades. With in-house engineering design and fabrication capabilities, as well as construction, site installation and field services expertise, TransTech Energy is a great partner for Benko Products.

Benko Products GREEN Access and Fall Protection solutions use a modular bolt-up construction technique. This design reduces installation time by not requiring field cutting, welding or finishing. It fits perfectly with pre-engineered terminal designs from TransTech Energy.

For more information, visit www.benkoproducts.com or call (440) 934-2180.

GREEN Bullet Tank Catwalk Solutions Benko Products.

