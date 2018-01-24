Port of Corpus Christi rail system contributes to top-tier status

In addition to being the number 1 crude oil export port, the fourth largest port in the United States by tonnage, and responsible for $150 billion in impact on the United States’ economy, Port of Corpus Christi can rightfully be lauded for its excellence in logistics. Beyond its intercoastal and inland waterways, interstate and intrastate pipelines and interstate and state highways, the port also hosts three Class-1 railroads: the Union Pacific, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company, and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

“We have a very large, expanded rail yard, called the Nueces River Rail Yard,” said Port of Corpus Christi chief commercial officer, Jarl Pedersen. “Phase 2 was completed this year. It has room for eight 8,500’ unit trains parked side-by side, so this is really an outstanding asset for the port that can help the business of moving refined products to Mexico.” Adding that the port also offers “outstanding railroad connections and 60 miles of port rail tracks,” Pedersen delivered his remarks at the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon held recently in Corpus Christi, Texas.