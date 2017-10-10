National Crane Company Has Expertise In Refinery Turnarounds

Maxim Crane Works

Maxim Crane Works, an industry-leading coast-to-coast crane rental and crane services company, has tremendous success in refinery turnarounds because the company offers its turnkey lifting services and rental options to customers 24/7. Maxim's customers are well educated and sophisticated buyers with an eye on past performances as well as future industry innovations and work practices. Today, they award work based on Maxim's established ability to perform within budget and with zero accidents and incidents. Maxim's customers expect flawless performance in all areas, and the company has a proven track record of delivery.

Randy Johnston, president of Maxim Crane Works' Central Division, has pushed safety and risk management for the past 17 years, ensuring safety is part of the company's everyday culture. His motto is, "99.9-percent accident-free is not enough." Maxim spends hundreds of thousands of dollars training employees to ensure its workforce continues to have a leading edge for safety and performance in the industry. Maxim reinforces this expectation by providing incentives for safe work practices and recognizing employees who are leading the pack with "best-in-class" safety performance. With the CEO's authority and the full support of all levels of management, Maxim empowers its people to proactively stop any unsafe act. Maxim backs up this promise of safety with $200 million of insurance coverage to assure customers' risk, as well as safety, is managed each and every day.

Maxim has a constant view of the future while remembering the lessons of the past.

"We have had tremendous success in our company by identifying the future needs of our customers and acquiring the specialized equipment and resources needed to meet those demands," Johnston said. "It is imperative to our success that we are able to quickly adapt to our customers' needs and provide them with the level of service they have come to expect. We recognize the unique challenges that come with refinery turnarounds, and we have developed systems and processes that allow us to meet those challenges head on."

According to Johnston, working conditions along the Gulf Coast are extremely rigorous, requiring engineering and safety expertise as well as state-of-the-art equipment.

"Our ability to continually add to our fleet has meant we offer the largest and most modern equipment on the market," Johnston said. "Maxim's 54 branches provide clients with the ability to make one call to satisfy their equipment, lifting and service needs anywhere in the country."

Maxim has recently more than doubled the fleet size in several of its locations, which is allowing the team to provide customers with true turnkey service. The company's customers have recognized its highly trained employees are one of the key factors in Maxim's continued success. Maxim's team of crane operators, drivers, rigging specialists, engineers, account managers and maintenance specialists have provided the company with a platform to organically grow by attracting more and more quality people to the organization. This all allows Maxim to step into the next phase of its future as an industry-leading crane company.

For more information, visit www.Maximcrane.com or call (877) 629-5438.

View in Digital Edition