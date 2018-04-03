Northwest Redwater Project (NWR), Edmonton, Canada

North-east of Edmonton, Alberta, the world's most advanced oil sand refinery is about to be completed after five years of ongoing construction work. The facility will produce 150,000 barrels per day, i.e. over 660,000 gallons of oil. Plant components have been installed on the area since 2013 and the first of a total of three sections became operational in the Fall of 2017.

The Integrated Scaffold Program consisting of PERI UP Flex Industrial Scaffolding and an integration of 3D planning process at an early stage, has reduced time and costs while simultaneously increasing safety levels for the construction of the industrial plant in Canada.

Industrial construction without accidents

PERI´s North American scaffolding specialists planned and provided PERI UP Industrial Scaffold solutions as well as ensured the on-time availability of correspondingly large quantities of materials. 1,500 t of scaffolding were used daily and handled by 3,500 people on site. For the industrial construction company, Fluor, safety is paramount: one of the main goals of all project participants is to work with zero accidents on site.

High levels of safety – increased efficiency

For this, PERI UP provides system-integrated advantages not only during assembly but also when the scaffolding is being used. For example, due to the flexible grid of the PERI UP Flex Industrial Scaffold System, scaffolding can be simply installed to accommodate plant components. Through the gap-free installation with system decking, there are no overlapping planks which avoids the presence of any tripping hazards during use. Additional benefit of using system components is the elimination of wood, as most project sites have restricted the use of it due to its inherent fire hazard.

In addition to the system-related assembly and safety advantages provided by the PERI UP Flex Industrial Scaffold, the competent on-site project support in particular has been an important factor for realizing time and cost reductions. Furthermore, the detailed 3D scaffold planning as well as the early consultation and coordination with all project participants has increased both work safety and efficiency. The on-site scaffolding planning with PERI CAD enables PERI´s Canadian engineers to coordinate the proposed solutions in advance with the project partners. Hence, any problem areas can be identified at an early stage, which allows the working scaffold to be optimized for expanded use. This avoids improvisation during the actual scaffolding erection phase thus accelerating working operations and increasing safety levels. In addition, material and transport costs are reduced because only those materials required are delivered resulting in an increase in utilization.

From 3D to 5D

For the industrial project in Edmonton, those responsible are saying that 5D planning is actually more appropriate: the three-dimensional scaffold planning has been extended through additional process data that goes far beyond just the technical solution. Other factors such as material costs, workloads as well as erection time and services are integrated in the planning process and the scaffold is allocated to individual sections, which can be identified at any time. As a result, the project management team can maintain an overview – also for large-scale projects – whereby planned/actual comparisons show possible deviations in the execution compared to the actual planning.

PERI – a strong partner all over the globe

The NWR project in Edmonton is one of several industrial projects worldwide, which Fluor is currently building, expanding and modernizing with the help of PERI UP. The close cooperation with the PERI scaffolding specialists ensures not only reliable supplies of materials and verified production processes but also a high level of planning competence as well as the safe execution of all job performances through certified trained personnel. Jack Penley, Fluor’s president of Construction and Fabrication concludes, that the “…integrated scaffolding solution drives a step-change in efficient scaffolding execution compared to traditional approaches.” It is just one example of how our integrated solutions benefit project execution.

