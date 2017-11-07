Where to begin when inspecting lifting equipment

These days, it seems as though responsibilities in the workplace constantly grow, while the number of hours in a day remain constant. With so many things going on at any given moment, the need to properly follow safety standards is of the upmost importance on worksites involving heavy equipment and machinery to move or hoist that equipment. The operators of these pieces of machinery, therefore, must maintain a continuous education and stay sharp and focused to ensure safe lifting procedures.

Knowing the training involved in getting these operating engineers job-ready, let's look at the supplementary help needed on a jobsite to ensure a safe pick. Proper rigging techniques not only ensure the safety of the load being hoisted; they also ensure the safety of the employees on-site. For that reason, the equipment used on a jobsite must be properly maintained, following designated load ratings, and connecting points must not be compromised.

All too often in the field, faulty rigging is to blame for injuries, due in part to equipment failure resulting from improper maintenance, infrequent testing and certification, or improper use of the equipment itself -- typically by either exceeding weight limits or through improper loading habits.

Before beginning any lift, riggers are taught to inspect each piece of equipment for flaws to decide the viability of the piece on the intended lift. This practice, while typically followed, is sometimes rushed and can't be taken lightly. Below, some key inspection points for commonly used rigging devices will be detailed, providing guidance as to what to look for as well as what could cause concern or require replacement.

One of the most commonly used pieces of rigging is the Master Link, used right below the crane hook, typically in the bowl of the hook. These are also frequently used in conjunction with chain falls and grab hooks to aid in adjusting sling length. As important as these can be in securing your load safely, it's important to know the appropriate use and when it may be time to consider renting or purchasing a new link or system. Some of the most important things to look for include missing or worn identification, in which case ensuring the appropriate capacity is nearly impossible and, therefore, should not be used. Elongation and deformation also require immediate removal, thereby ensuring the safety of the load and workers below.

The next piece of equipment in a typical lift comes in the way of a sling or slings. When paired with a master link, it's important to maintain the slings at an included angle of 120 degrees. Sling selection relies on not only the lift requirements but also what the ambient conditions are. Each sling has specified applications that will inevitably cause irreparable damage, so knowing your equipment is paramount in maintaining a safe lift. Whichever type of sling is selected, it should be thoroughly inspected before every lift, and a few criteria for removal are consistent with every sling variant. Missing or unreadable sling tags, visible damage and evidence of heat damage, or weld splatter on chain slings compromise the integrity of a sling's lifting capacity and should be removed from service.

When connecting the sling to your load, an appropriately sized shackle is vital to protecting both the sling and load from damage. It helps to keep the load properly centralized on the sling and maintain or reduce the D/d ratio to the appropriate level for a load to be handled safely. It is also important to select the correct style of shackle for the lift being performed. Shackles must be inspected before each use and removed if there is no legible identification, evidence of heat damage, deformation or elongation, or improper pins.

While there are infinitely more tips to aid in inspection of lifting and rigging equipment, knowing where to begin is the most important aspect of planning a lift. Thorough inspections of equipment go a long way to ensuring the safety of a lift and your workers and limiting unplanned downtime to a minimum. Proper maintenance can be the difference between life and death on a jobsite, so knowing the inspection and lift history of each piece of equipment, whether rented or owned, should be your highest priority.

