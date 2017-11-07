Crane company adds new, versatile technology to its Fleet

The ALL Family of Companies has strengthened its fleet by adding two versatile and popular Manitowoc MLC650 crawler cranes, as well as four new Grove GRT8100 rough-terrain cranes.

The large-capacity MLC650 has a 717-ton capacity and features the Variable Position Counterweight ™ (VPC ™ ) technology that automatically positions the crane's counterweight to match lifting demands. ALL went in big with VPC technology in 2014, when it purchased 10 of the smaller MLC300s, battle- testing the then-new technology and acting as an incubator for improvements. Because the counterweight is movable as needed, VPC helps reduce the crane's operating footprint, minimizes required jobsite ground preparation and reduces, often by as much as half, the matting required to distribute the crane's weight. In all, these reductions could potentially save thousands of dollars per month on longer-term rentals.

The MLC650s strengthen ALL's fleet in critical industries, especially for energy-related projects, including refineries, petrochemical installations and power plants, as well as infrastructure applications. The smaller footprint and the Variable Position Counterweight system enable the cranes to easily move around a jobsite.

Some jobs require the VPC-MAX, the crane's capacity-enhancing attachment that allows increased capacity for heavy lifts that would usually require a wheeled-type lift enhancer. The MLC650 maximum capacity increases to 770 tons with the VPC-MAX installed. Unlike VPC counterweight movement, which is dictated by changes in boom angle, VPC-MAX counterweight movement is dictated by load and radius (forward moment) changes. As forward moment is increased or decreased, the VPC-MAX counterweight position is changed to offset changes in moment. In the VPC-MAX configuration, the counterweight assembly never touches the ground, further reducing the amount of required ground preparation.

As part of the same package, ALL also purchased four Grove GRT8100s, a crane designed with input from crane owners and operators to incorporate some of the most-requested features for a rough-terrain crane. Built for today's market, it features 100-ton capacity and a 154-foot, five-section, full-power MEGAFORM ™ main boom with sequenced, synchronized extension capability. This reach and versatility combines with a user-friendly interface, tilting cab, impressive load charts and extensive component testing to offer unparalleled productivity.

"The addition of these machines demonstrates our continued commitment to putting the right equipment in the hands of our customers," said Rick Mikut, crawler crane division manager for the ALL Family of Companies. "Although meant for very different jobs, what these two cranes have in common is versatility. It's what today's jobsites demand, and ALL is responding to that reality."

The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately held crane rental and sales operation in North America. Thirty-eight branches have access to one of the world's largest and most modern fleets, operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes and Jeffers names. ALL provides rental, sales, service and jobsite analysis, helping to ensure customers have the right equipment for the job.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com or call (800) 232-4100.

View in Digital Edition