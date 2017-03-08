Magellan: Third-party contractor caused Iowa pipeline leak

Third-party excavator caused a pipeline leak that spilled 46,830 gallons of diesel fuel Worth County in January, the company that owns the pipeline said Tuesday, via de Moines register

Magellan Midstream Partners said in a news release that the Jan. 25 pipeline leak near Hanlontown occurred after the pipeline was damaged by third-party excavation.

The pipeline leak is under investigation by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. The agency declined to comment on the cause of the leak Tuesday because its investigation is ongoing.