Crane company introduces new power services division

After almost 40 years of successfully applying its inimitable turnkey service model to the lifting and rigging needs of petrochemical industry giants like CITGO, BP and ConocoPhillips, Imperial Crane has expanded its footprint with the formation of Imperial Power Services to service customers well beyond their basic lifting and rigging needs.

"We will develop a lift plan and execution plan; supply rigging, equipment and manpower to execute each lift; or supply any single function as requested," explained Imperial Power Services Vice President Rick Bohne. "We specialize in nuclear plants, transformer substations, and transmission lines, but we can also apply our knowledge in any industrial field, including refineries."

"Our ability to customize safe work practices to adhere to the strict procedures of nuclear facilities or switchyards has enabled us to complete tasks in a safe, efficient and timely manner to the satisfaction of our customers," Bohne stated. "We have a 'take it personal' attitude and will not take on a job unless we can perform at the high standard we have set for ourselves.

"We just completed a job for Newkirk Electric Associates Inc. at AEP's Sullivan Station in Fairbanks, Indiana. During their outage, we picked and carried seven 480,000-pound fully dressed transformers and placed them in berms for demolition. Doing it this way saved them about two weeks in outage time."

For more information, visit www.imperialcrane.com or call (888) HOIST-IT [464-7848].

