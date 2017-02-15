Crane company’s vision driven by customers

Maxim Crane Works continues to thrive in the lifting and crane service industry with its consistent solid growth across the nation and its loyal client base. Maxim’s drive to provide the most efficient, quality service with a customer-centric approach plays a predominant role in the company’s successful everyday operation of the business.

“Our mission as a company is driven by our customers,” stated Frank Bardonaro, COO of Maxim Crane. “It’s an approach that resonates with our customers because they see the benefits of our work in terms of service, quality, faster turnaround and reduced risk.”

Maxim’s time-proven approach for proper preparation and management is what gives it a first-call status among customers. It is dedicated to continuous improvement within the industry, and Maxim continuously adapts methods to establish one of the safest approaches to daily operations.

“Maxim’s success story has allowed us to evolve into a premier service provider in the specialized lifting and hauling industry,” Bardonaro said. “This position as an industry leader was reached because of our people and our close bond with our customers. We have seen a lot of companies purchase all types and quantities of equipment over the years, but our ability to provide the perfect equipment with the most qualified operators, drivers, technicians and sales experts is the ‘secret sauce’ that continues to work for our customers.”

According to Bardonaro, Maxim is set on maximizing the successes of its customers. The company’s commitment to providing its customers with the best solutions is a validation of Maxim’s distinguishing performance as a crane rental company.

“Our goal for all our customers is to create efficiencies to have a successful project,” said Rob Schultz, vice president of the national crawler division. “We’ve ingrained this approach in every aspect of the business and look forward to finding the next best opportunity for our customers.”

Maxim is not only one of the largest crane rental companies in the U.S. but also a coast-to-coast supplier of crane rental and lifting services, including engineering, specialized rigging and heavy-haul capabilities. Maxim offers every size and type of crane and specialty equipment to complete a project on time and under budget.

Recently, Maxim continued its expansion by merging with another “best-inclass” service provider, AmQuip Crane Rental, to create a leading lifting solutions provider in the North American market. The team continues to strengthen its customer service focus by expanding into five new locations and acquiring the former core fleet of crawler cranes from Essex Crane Rental Corp.

“Spreading our geographic footprint is all in response to customer feedback,” Bardonaro said. “We are committed to recognizing the regional and national needs of customers, ensuring they are provided with unmatched safety, service and coverage throughout the country.”

“Maxim has a prominent reputation, providing the best and most updated equipment and service staff in the industry to meet our customers’ demands and schedules on time and under budget,” Schultz said. “We take pride in assisting our customers to achieve their goals in an effort to gain their trust and their future business.”

