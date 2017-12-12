Scaffold leader ‘a tremendous cost saver’ on petrochem project

The Integrated Scaffold Program was a key factor in selecting PERI's Industrial Scaffolding System for a recent $5 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) expansion project. The project centered on an immense new ethane cracker that will produce 1.5 million metric tons per year when completed in 2017. Scaffolding and temporary support were necessary for its erection and assembly, and for installing the numerous controls and feed lines.

While PERI as a manufacturer does not offer any erection and dismantling services, the company partners with an extensive network of contractors that are trained on the system, thus ensuring the system's full benefits are being reaped, resulting in the highest safety standards and labor savings. Patented product features such as the gravity lock on ledgers and self-locking decks save labor time, while the sizing of the components is designed to minimize any gaps and tripping hazards.

PERI UP is made in Germany in accordance with strict quality assurance and quality control procedures and is not compatible with other scaffolding systems. This is considered an additional safety measure, as mixing OEM components can lead to unpredictable results.

Behind the scenes, the 5D software program PERI Path -- which includes estimating, managing, tracking, designing and forecasting -- allows contractors and EPCs to monitor the utilization of scaffolding equipment. This allows keeping track of the hundreds of scaffolds and nearly 750,000 scaffolding components being used on this project.

EPC contractors often list scaffolding as one of the most wasteful and difficult indirect costs to manage. With a large number of trades requiring access to various parts of the site at different times, it can be hard to utilize material and labor in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

PERI's objective is to increase predictability, reduce costs, and help EPCs and contractors manage their scaffolding requirements more efficiently through the PERI Integrated Scaffold Program.

Ron Fontenot, inside-battery-limits superintendent at AMECO (a unit of FLUOR Corp.) said, "By combining the PERI scaffolding with the integrated scaffold program provided by PERI, we are able to complete our tasks faster and with less men, reducing the total manhours of the entire project. This combined system is a tremendous cost saver to all of our projects."

