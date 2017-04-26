Chemical industry, Congress work on transportation policies

Chemical manufacturers want to work closely with Congress to improve our nation’s transportation system and ensure the safe transportation of hazardous materials. Dow Chemical Co. Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain Tom Gurd testified before the U. S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s subcommittee on surface transportation and merchant marine infrastructure, safety and security.

“In 2016, we made over 1 million shipments from over 60 production facilities. This number represented over 40 billion pounds of product, with over 16 billion pounds shipped by rail, over 13 billion pounds by road and over 11 billion pounds by marine,” Gurd explained to the committee.

Gurd stressed cooperation and smart federal policies are critical to making sure chemicals continue to be shipped in a safe manner.

For more information, visit www.ameri canchemistry.com or call (202) 249-7000.