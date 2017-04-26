Barnhart provides emergent support at La. Nuclear power plant

Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co. Recently provided a massive lift and structural support system to aid in the removal of clarifier support laterals at a nuclear power plant in Louisiana. The system also assisted in re-centering and leveling the clarifier core.

Company engineers developed lift and rigging plans for the assembly and placement of critical structural support members and for securing the clarifier core. Barnhart custom-fabricated stability kickers, load-spreading rockers, and various spreader bars to accommodate the complicated rigging design challenges.

Barnhart provided the cranes, structural components, slide system and pull-up gantries to lift, travel, rotate and center the clarifier core. Crane and structural component deliveries were coordinated closely, ensuring delivery in the correct sequence for minimum downtime and maximum efficiency.

