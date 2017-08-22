New Link-Belt telecrawler has highest capacity available

When Link-Belt introduced its first telecrawler in 2005, the company thought it would be a niche product to ease off-road maneuvering for powerline utility applications. The reality has been much different. Instead of being just a niche item, telecrawlers have exploded in popularity at power plants and large processing facilities -- and with facility construction managers and those working in general construction alike. Link-Belt's latest entry in the field is a telecrawler with the highest capacity available in the market. The TCC-2500 was introduced in March at CONEXPO-CON/ AGG 2017, and ALL took exclusive delivery of the first half-dozen units available in North America.

The TCC-2500 has lifting power -- 250-ton capacity -- in line with that of a 200-ton lattice boom crawler, but also has the ability to navigate tight confines and dodge overhead obstructions, making it a perfect match for work in the energy and power sectors. The TCC-2500 offers incredible jobsite flexibility for ALL customers. It lifts, reaches and travels like a large fixed-boom lattice crawler, while also allowing the operator to retract the boom and reduce its overall profile as conditions require.

ALL has routinely invested in Link- Belt's TCC line, taking the first order of every major model that has been introduced, including the TCC-750 (75 ton) in 2009 and the TCC-1100 (110 ton) in 2011. These models remain important to the fleet and the company's customers today.

ALL representatives actually had a hand in the creation of the TCC-2500. As Link-Belt engineers were developing this new, larger telehandler, ALL staff members were invited to Link-Belt's test pad in Louisville, Kentucky, to offer input. Their feedback was incorporated into the development of subsequent prototypes, giving ALL the distinct advantage of knowing exactly what it is getting with its purchase.

The TCC-2500 boasts a seven-section pin-and-latch boom that, at 43.7 feet to 223 feet, is 25 feet longer than that of its nearest competitor and has the best chart in its class. Features also include a 12-foot heavy-duty stubby jib for rolling panels. The TCC-2500 is designed to be easy to use, having only eight simple boom extend modes. Attachments include a three-piece offsettable fly that measures 12 feet, 40 feet and 67 feet, and it can also be equipped with two 25-foot boom extensions for an overall tip height of 346 feet. These attachments with optional hydraulic luffing allow for "up-and-over" capacity like luffing lattice crawlers.

The machine can be shipped to jobsites in eight loads and has charts for every possible counterweight configuration. So, if customers don't need all the weights, they don't have to pay to have them shipped. Once on-site, it self-erects in just three or four hours -- quick and easy assembly.

"Our customers have had tremendous success with Link-Belt telecrawlers," said Rick Mikut, ALL's crawler crane division manager. "The TCC-2500 is a welcome addition to our fleet."

For more information, visit www.Allcrane.com or call (800) 232-4100.

View in Digital Edition