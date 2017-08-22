Crane company expands heavy hauling, tower divisions in Florida

Maxim Crane Works, a leading provider of crane-related services in North America, is consistently working to meet the growing demands of its customers. The Maxim team is committed to recognizing regional and national needs to ensure it is providing the necessary coverage, safety, personnel and equipment to not only meet but also exceed its customers' expectations.

Recently, Maxim Crane expanded its heavy transportation and rigging division with the addition of a new location in Bithlo, Florida. The state-of-the-art facility is located on nearly 15 acres, provides both inside and outside storage, and is strategically located to provide Florida and the eastern U.S. with complete heavy-haul, rigging and lifting services.

"The expansion into our new heavy-haul headquarters and strategic placement of equipment throughout the country with over 50 branch locations will allow us to be more competitive, while also giving our current customers access to all the services offered by Maxim Crane," stated Frank Bardonaro, COO of Maxim Crane. "We have listened to our customers and their needs to have a 'one-stop shop' when it comes to heavy-lift cranes and equipment packages. This could be anything from a large HVAC project to moving turbines across the region."

Maxim Crane has strengthened its Florida tower crane position, designating its Davenport, Florida, operation as the "center of excellence" for its tower crane operations in the region. Maxim Crane has converted its central Florida location in Davenport to the tower crane operations headquarters for the Florida and Southeast regions.

"The enhanced operations in Davenport will allow us to focus on up-time, reduced freight charges, improved response times and 100-percent turnkey solutions for tower crane projects throughout the region," said Frank Fioravanti, vice president of the Florida region for Maxim Crane. "We believe our new 'center of excellence' for tower cranes, based at the Davenport hub, will enable Maxim to continue to provide the levels of service and support required by our customers as we continue to expand our fleet and services, especially along the Gulf Coast of the state."

According to Bardonaro, the new tower crane "center of excellence" in Florida will also provide Maxim's custome rs with improved pricing for freight, erection and dismantlement across the state.

"We have the right team, the right equipment and the laser-focused approach for the 'customer-first' thinking that our clients deserve and require in today's environment," Bardonaro said. "Our ability to support our fleet of nearly 400 tower cranes required a targeted approach to the region, and the Davenport location is strategically located to ensure our customers that Maxim can be anywhere in the state within hours, not days. The goal was to improve safety, service and sales activities for our customers' projects.

Maxim CEO Bryan Carlisle explained the company is looking 5-15 years ahead right now. "We have the obligation to look at the markets today and work toward what our customers need today, as well as into the future to ensure their success as well as ours," Carlisle said.

For more information, visit www.Maximcrane.com or call (877) 629-5438.

