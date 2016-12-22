Valero reports weather-related emissions at Texas refinery

Valero Energy Corp. said its McKee refinery in the Texas panhandle continued to experience above-normal emissions Wednesday following a recent blast of below-freezing temperatures, Dow Jones reported.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the 168,000-barrel-a-day refinery said that over the weekend "multiple instrument transmitters malfunctioned due to sub-zero degree Fahrenheit ambient temperatures."

Those issues, it said, eventually led to emissions that reached excess levels Monday and were expected to remain above-normal until Wednesday afternoon.

"The refinery personnel is following safe shutdown/start-up procedures to reduce and minimize emissions," it added.