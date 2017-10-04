U.S. Senator Ted Cruz optimistic for Texas’s future in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Noting that he has “never been prouder to be a Texan,” as the state bounces back from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that those who suffered losses could rely on state and federal resources to help the state rebuild.

“We will rebuild—we are already rebuilding!” the senator said emphatically, speaking to delegates attending the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region’s annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum, held recently in Pasadena, Texas.

Sen. Cruz’s keynote presentation also addressed his top four legislative priorities, including tax reform, repeal of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), regulatory reform, and the nomination of “strong Constitutionalists” to preside as judges over the nation’s courts.

