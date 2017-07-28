Survey tool helps DHS track, maintain infrastructure security

DHS relies on its web-based Infrastructure Survey Tool (IST) which allows it to identify and implement critical infrastructure overall security, including dependencies and supply-chain, stated Mike Macha, protective security advisor in Region IV for the Department of Homeland Security (National Protection and Programs Directorate, Office of Infrastructure Protection, Protective Security Coordination Division).

Speaking on a panel titled “Improving Security and Resilience of Chemical Facilities: Voluntary Security Programs” at the 2017 Chemical Sector Security Summit, held recently in Houston, Texas, Macha said that critical infrastructure is “our mainstay of operation.”

The survey facilitates the consistent collection of security information across all sectors and applies weighted scores that identify vulnerabilities and trends for infrastructure. Further, Macha said, IST provides information for protective measures planning and resource allocation, facilitates government information sharing, and enhances the ability to analyze data and produce improved metrics.

Macha was joined by co-panelists Jeffrey Cote, security specialist from DHS’s Office of Bombing Prevention and FBI Special Agent, Angela Haun. The panel was moderated by Eric Choy, national protection and programs director for DHS’s office of infrastructure protection. The Chemical Sector Security Summit also addressed theft and diversion, cybersecurity trends and resources, and shared updates impacting the transportation sectors.

