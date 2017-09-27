Vallen Safety services honored by AFPM for safety performance

Vallen Safety Services was recently given the Contractor Award for Meritorious Safety Performance by the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM). Seven Vallen sites received the Meritorious Safety Performance Award. Tony Lazos, Luis Barrera, JoAnne Chance and Sandra Vosburg represented Vallen at the awards ceremony. This award recognizes contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at a regular AFPM member facility. The facility also must achieve a total recordable incidence rate of 0.6 or less with no workplace-related fatalities during the calendar year.

"Being recognized by AFPM for our strong safety performance demonstrates the value of our persistent focus and commitment on safe execution," said Mary Adams, safety manager for Vallen Safety Services. "We are proud to be honored by AFPM."

For more information, visit www. vallen.com or call (800) 826-6328.

