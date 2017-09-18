OSHA revises its online whistleblower complaint form

OSHA recently revised its online whistleblower complaint form to help users file complaints with the appropriate agency.

The updated form guides individuals through the process as they file, helping them better understand and exercise their rights. One significant improvement to the system includes pop-up boxes with information about various agencies for individuals who indicate they have engaged in protected activity that may be addressed by an agency other than OSHA.

"Workers who report unsafe conditions and wrongdoing have a range of legal protections from retaliation," said Loren Sweatt, deputy assistant secretary of Labor for OSHA. "The revised online complaint form works to ensure whistleblowers file their complaints with the appropriate federal agency for prompt action."

For more information, visit www.osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.

