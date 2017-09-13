DHS, FBI build partnerships for chemical infrastructure security

According to Mike Macha, protective security advisor in Region IV for the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS's) National Protection and Programs Directorate, critical infrastructure is "our mainstay of operation." To that end, he said relationship-building is critical to the function of his operation.

"It is also critical from the standpoint of maintaining situational awareness of threats, trends, tactics and procedures," Macha added while speaking on a panel titled "Improving Security and Resilience of Chemical Facilities: Voluntary Security Programs" at the 2017 Chemical Sector Security Summit held recently in Houston.

FBI Special Agent Angela Haun agreed building relationships across both the private and public sectors is key to ensuring infrastructure security.

"The FBI's mission is to protect the people and uphold the Constitution of the United States, and I firmly believe that we need assistance and partnership in doing that," she said. "I have a pretty simple message, and it's two parts: First, build relationships in advance of something happening. There are lots of opportunities to engage."

Secondly, Haun touted using "free tools" available through security agencies, including the FBI's InfraGard program.

A partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector, InfraGard expedites the timely exchange of information and promotes mutual learning opportunities relevant to the protection of critical infrastructure. InfraGard's national membership comprises thousands of vetted business executives, entrepreneurs, military and government officials, computer professionals, academia, and state and local law enforcement dedicated to contributing industry-specific insight and advancing national security.

"It's about partnership," Haun explained. "It's about the FBI needing a way to disseminate information that can be actioned by critical infrastructure owners and operators. This is our way of saying, 'Hey, here's what to be on the lookout for.' We are looking for folks who are interested in protecting security, whether it be physical or cyber; they're so interdependent anyway. We want to work on developing those relationships."

Haun instructed industry leaders interested in participating in the InfraGard program to call their local FBI field office and ask for the InfraGard coordinator.

Combating homemade threats

"Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) can be found anywhere," noted Jeffrey Cote, Bombing Prevention Office security specialist for DHS. "They can be made to function however the bomb maker wants, and they are made from products that are in everybody's house right now. Those are the facts, those are the trends, and that's the environment that we're in."

The Bombing Prevention Office partners with private infrastructure and other agencies and helps build the capacity not only of awareness but also of response and mitigation actions. One of the office's most essential programs is its Bomb-Making Materials Awareness Program (BMAP), a partnership between government and industry that seeks to prevent terrorism by raising awareness of IED precursor chemicals and securing chemicals that can be used to make homemade explosives used in IEDs.

"BMAP is a national outreach program sponsored by DHS and is run at the local level," Cote explained. "It's meant to be integrated into existing outreach programs or community policing liaison programs that are already in place. We provide training, tools and the mentorship. It's similar to active shooter programs or other public educational programs that are already in existence."

These types of programs help strengthen the bond between the public and business sectors, Cote said.

"The ultimate goal is to bring public awareness and specific education to businesses to be able to have them recognize suspicious purchasing behaviors that surround precursor chemicals and to allow them to understand how to report it," he said.

Panel moderator Eric Choy, national protection and programs director for DHS's office of infrastructure protection, implored conference attendees to "be active, get engaged."

"And continue sharing information across the sector," he concluded.

