Sens. Cruz and Cornyn issue statement on Venezuela’s detainment of Texas CITGO executives

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today issued the following statement regarding the Government of Venezuela’s detainment of six CITGO executives from Texas:

“We have long been concerned about potential foreign influence and ownership of CITGO Petroleum, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA, and the impact it could have on operations throughout the U.S. The recent detainment by the Venezuelan government of six CITGO employees – five U.S. Citizens and one permanent resident who live in Texas – is deeply troubling. We are glad the administration is taking these actions seriously, and hope that the Government of Venezuela allows these Texans their rightful access to consular affairs.”