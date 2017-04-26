OSHA promotes workplace anti-retaliation programs

OSHA has issued recommended practices for anti-retaliation programs to help employers create workplaces in which workers feel comfortable voicing their concerns without fear of retaliation.

OSHA outlines five key elements of an effective anti-retaliation program:

Management leadership, commitment, and accountability

System for listening to and resolving employees’ safety and compliance concerns

System for receiving and responding to reports of retaliation

Anti-retaliation training for employees and managers

Program oversight

“These recommended practices will provide companies with the tools to create a robust anti-retaliation program,” said Jordan Barab, acting assistant secretary of labor for OSHA. “In the long run, it’s good for workers and good for business.”

For more information, visit www.Osha.gov or call (202) 693-1999.