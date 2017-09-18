OSHA launches online application to submit injury, illness data

OSHA recently launched its new Injury Tracking Application (ITA). The web-based form allows employers to electronically submit required injury and illness data from their completed 2016 OSHA Form 300A.

Recently, OSHA proposed extending the deadline for submitting 2016 Form 300A to Dec. 1 to allow affected entities time to familiarize themselves with the new system and to provide the new administration with an opportunity to review the new electronic reporting requirements prior to implementation.

The data submission process involves four steps:

Create an establishment.

Add 300A summary data.

Submit data to OSHA.

Review confirmation email.

The secure website offers three options for data submission: manually enter data into a web form, upload a comma-separated values file, or transmit data electronically via an application programming interface.

For more information, visit www. osha.gov/injuryreporting or call (800) 321-6742.