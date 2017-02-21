OSHA final rule establishes personal fall protection systems requirements

OSHA has issued a final rule updating its general industry walking-working surfaces standards specific to slip, trip and fall hazards. The rule also includes a new section under the general industry PPE standards that establishes employer requirements for using personal fall protection systems.

OSHA estimates the final standard will prevent 29 fatalities and more than 5,842 injuries annually. The rule became effective on Jan. 17 and will affect approximately 112 million workers at 7 million worksites.

The final rule’s most significant update is allowing employers to select the fall protection system that works best for them, choosing from a range of accepted options including personal fall protection systems. Other changes include allowing employers to use rope descent systems up to 300 feet above a lower level, prohibiting the use of body belts as part of a personal fall arrest system, and requiring worker training on personal fall protection systems and fall equipment.