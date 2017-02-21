Occupational safety, health key in business sustainability

Although “sustainability” has been traditionally associated with environmental activities, there is a growing movement to expand the definition. The Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council recently released a white paper, “Profiles in Sustainability: Business, Community, and Environment,” describing how member companies are integrating worker safety and health into their overall sustainability planning. Safety and health professionals can use the information to define, drive, measure and report their own sustainability efforts.

In this paper, the Campbell Institute contributes to the literature demonstrating the link between occupational safety and health and sustainability, with occupational safety and health as an integral factor in an organization’s overall sustainability strategy. This paper investigates the best practices for developing and managing sustainability efforts by analyzing the content of interviews with eight Campbell Institute members.