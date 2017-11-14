Using safety showers in extreme environments

The extreme environments common to the oil and gas industries can make it challenging to provide safe and effective safety shower solutions. There are several plumbed emergency shower options designed specifically for use in various work settings compromised by extreme environmental conditions.

In general, extreme environments are driven by either temperature or site hazards. Extreme air temperatures in the range of -25 F (-32 C) - 120 F (49 C), water temperatures between 32 F (0 C) - 100 F (38 C), and high winds and heavy precipitation all fall into the extreme environments category. Work areas containing hazards, such as corrosive materials, explosive or ignitable gases, vapors and dust in the atmosphere also make up extreme environments. There are a number of challenging work settings that require such safety shower solutions, such as mining, oil refineries, petrochemical, bio-diesel and ethanol facilities, to name a few. Oil and gas industries -- both upstream and downstream applications -- are particularly good fits for these specially engineered safety shower solutions.

Extreme environments can lead to many concerns when it comes to safety showers. Below-freezing temperatures can cause pipes to break or burst and cause systemic damage rendering the safety equipment unusable, so safety showers must be constructed to withstand these elements. It is imperative for affected users to drench with safety showers that provide tepid water compliant with the ANSI/ISEA Z358.1-2014 American National Standard for Emergency Eyewash and Shower Equipment. ANSI states that tepid water is in the range of 60 F (16 C) - 100 F (38 C), which should be used by the affected person for a full 15-minute flush. Without tepid water, people in extremely cold environments may be less inclined to drench for the full 15 minutes. In addition, prolonged exposure to cold air and water can lead to hypothermia and make the affected person even more reluctant to remove any affected articles of clothing. On the other hand, water that is too hot can cause chemical reactions with the skin or even scald someone.

Two solutions for such extreme environments are heat trace units and enclosed safety showers. Heat trace units will protect against damage due to frozen pipes and parts, but they do not offer a comfortable environment in which to drench. The freeze and scald valves ensure the continual flow of water in case of power failure in cold temperatures, and they can be built for Class 1 Division 1 and Class 1 Division 2 hazardous locations. Newer heat trace units incorporate stainless steel eyewash bowls with covers to protect the unit from wind, rain and snow. Emergency signaling alarms connected to heat trace units will send a message to co-workers and first responders in the area that someone needs assistance. These alarms can also be tied into building systems for remote monitoring.

Enclosed safety showers offer another level of protection. These freestanding units provide a complete package with an enclosed safe environment and comfortable temperature in which to drench. Enclosed safety showers employ 100-percent vacuum- formed, fiberglass-surrounded construction that is highly resistant to chemicals and corrosion. The exterior features an ultraviolet (UV) inhibitor gelcoat for extra protection from sunlight UV-ray degradation and exposure to chemicals and salt-laden air environmental conditions. The units are insulated to keep the internal temperature warm down to -25 F (-32 C).

Enclosed safety showers feature the ability to provide tepid water through a thermostatic mixing valve, self-contained tank or tankless water heater. As with heat trace showers, they can be built for Class 1 Division 1 and Class 1 Division 2 locations, feature alarms to send a message to others in the area that someone needs assistance and be tied into building systems for remote monitoring.

