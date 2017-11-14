News Updates: Health, Safety & Environmental

BCSP, NCICS-SAWS sign memorandum

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and the National Center for International Cooperation in Work Safety, State Administration of Work Safety (NCICS-SAWS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve occupational safety and health at workplaces throughout the U.S. and China.

BCSP and NCICS-SAWS will "use their collaborative efforts and expertise to improve the protection of workers ... through effective prevention strategies and technologies, and to encourage students and other professionals to choose occupational safety and health as a career and advance their competency in that field."

Each organization will develop and disseminate information on safety management systems and best practices in safety, health and environmental (SH&E) practice; participate in SH&E conferences and other events; and promote and facilitate the transfer of SH&E research findings to best practices and to the body of knowledge of safety and health professionals.

For more information, visit www.bcsp. org or call (317) 593-4800.

Contractor management programs aid safety

The National Safety Council (NSC) recently released a new report, "Making the Case for Contractor Management: Examining the Safety Benefits of 3rd-Party Management." The research tested five hypotheses to investigate if suppliers, contractors and vendors realize improved safety performance as a result of participation in contractor qualification programs. The contractors in the study were found to have better average Total Recordable Rates; Days Away, Restricted or Transferred Rates; and Lost Workday Rates.

NSC validated all outcomes of the study proved positive and in favor of these contractor management programs.

The full report can be downloaded at www.nsc.org/contractormanagement, or call (800) 621-7615 for more information.

OSHA training requirements guide now mobile-friendly

OSHA's comprehensive guide, "Training Requirements in OSHA Standards," is a valuable reference to help employers, safety and health professionals, and training directors comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. However, at more than 250 pages, and covering a variety of industries, the printed version can be cumbersome to carry at jobsites.

OSHA has made the guide available in digital formats as a download that can be read on a smartphone or tablet and easily searched for the standards applying to specific industries or activities.

To download a copy, visit www.osha. gov, or call (800) 321-OSHA [6742] for more information.

NSC introduces Women in Safety Scholarship

The National Safety Council (NSC) is introducing a new scholarship program for women pursuing safety as a career, with nominations opening Nov. 1.

"Safety is more than a profession; it is a calling," said NSC President and CEO Deborah A.P. Hersman. "We need to cultivate and encourage dedicated women professionals to pick up the mantel as 25 percent of safety specialists today consider retirement."

The Women in Safety Scholarship is for women studying safety in an accredited associate or undergraduate program. The scholarship is renewable annually for a maximum of four years, and the number of awards given will vary per year.

The application period for the scholarship closes mid-January, with winners to be announced in the spring of 2018.

For more information, visit www.nsc. org/scholarship or call (800) 621-7615.

DOT issues nearly $2.5 million to address pipeline safety

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is issuing $2,488,497 in grants to state entities, local communities and nonprofit organizations to address pipeline safety challenges related to damage prevention and to promote more involvement in local safety initiatives. The grants are awarded to governmental entities and organizations spread across 24 states and Puerto Rico.

Of the grants issued, PHMSA is awarding $1,499,939 in State Damage Prevention (SDP) program grants to 16 states and Puerto Rico. The grants are used to strengthen efforts in addressing pipeline failures attributed to activities such as excavation damage.

To accompany its SDP grants, PHMSA awarded a total of $988,558 in pipeline safety grants for technical assistance to 12 local community and nonprofit organizations. PHMSA's Technical Assistance Grant program encourages local communities and nonprofits to help communities develop pipeline safety and education programs specific to their needs.

For more information, visit www. phmsa.dot.gov or call (800) 467-4922.

View in Digital Edition