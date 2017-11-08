Coalition aims to eliminate substance abuse-related accidents

The Construction Coalition for a Drug- and Alcohol-Free Workplace (CCDAFW) consists of various construction trade associations whose common goal is to eliminate the injuries and fatalities that occur because of substance abuse-related incidents.

The coalition began when Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC) and The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) launched the concept of a unified industry approach to tackling the issue of substance abuse in the workplace. The coalition now includes the Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), Construction Users Roundtable (CURT), Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) and NCCER.

"The CCDAFW's mission is to establish industry-wide recognition and advocate for the implementation of a strong substance abuse policy, as well as provide industry best practices to help achieve the goal of zero substance abuse-related incidences on the jobsite," said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president, HSE and workforce development.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA's) latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health lists the construction industry as having the highest rates of workplace drug and alcohol use. Substance abuse is estimated to be a factor in 35 percent of workplace injuries and fatalities, 35 percent of all absences, and 38-50 percent of all workers' compensation claims, proving accidents caused by poor decision making and slowed reaction times from drugs and/ or alcohol can cause serious problems for both employers and employees.

In fact, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD), 35 percent of construction industry employees hospitalized for workplace injuries are at-risk drinkers, while 24 percent of construction industry employees admitted to drinking at work during the past year and 20 percent said their safety and productivity have been at risk due to a fellow employee's drinking. Overall, NCADD estimates drug abuse costs employers a whopping $81 billion annually.

"CCDAFW provides companies and organizations with the resources necessary to successfully implement an effective substance abuse policy," Sizemore continued. "To date, 4,950 partners have taken the pledge, including general contractors, subcontractors, trade associations, insurance companies, regulatory/ government agencies and employee representatives/unions. Visit www.drugfree construction.org to take the pledge."

The many companies and organizations that have already pledged their support to eliminate substance abuse-related incidents in the workplace have been categorized on the CCDAFW website by their primary function. To sort each category by company/organization name and/or location on the website, visitors can simply click on the headers at the top of each category and peruse participating organizations.

Act now and take the pledge to become a partner in the Construction Coalition for a Drug- and Alcohol-Free Workplace.

Take The Pledge I pledge that my company will take reasonable action to create and maintain a workplace free from substance abuse. My company will work to increase awareness of the dangers of substance abuse within our workplace and throughout the construction industry.

For more information, visit www.drugfreeconstruction.org, www.abc.org or www.samhsa.gov, or call (202) 595-1505.

