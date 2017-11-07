Urethane wheel chocks offer superior performance

Wheel chocks are a critical safety component in the industrial, mining and aviation settings. Using them properly ensures vehicles are secured and lives are protected. The use of wheel chocks is required by the DOT, National Fire Protection Association, Society of Automotive Engineers, and Mine Safety and Health Administration.

There are multiple wheel chocks on the market, including those constructed of aluminum, wood, rubber and urethane. Federal guidelines do not generally specify the type of material that must be utilized for industrial applications; however, rubber and urethane are the two most commonly selected by safety managers. Too often the final decision as to which chock to use is determined by cost. Unfortunately, this methodology is shortsighted.

When a long-term cost analysis was conducted, rubber wheel chocks were shown to be less resistant to damage or breaking than urethane counterparts thus requiring more frequent replacement, which results in a higher cost. Ongoing testing and side-by-side comparisons clearly demonstrated urethane wheel chocks are more resistant to damage, are easier to carry and deploy, and provide greater safety capabilities than similar rubber chocks.

Checkers Safety Group began developing and testing Monsterâ¢ brand urethane chocks in the late 1980s with a significant investment that required extensive engineering and design. Testing initially included the comparison of the new urethane products against chocks made of various materials, including metal and wood, as well as the more commonly utilized rubber. This testing consistently showed urethane wheels chocks provided superior performance.

Greater strength, flexibility

Initial independent testing showed -- and repeated subsequent testing has confirmed -- the urethane chocks consistently had a higher load-bearing capacity than their rubber counterparts and were better able to absorb high impacts from heavy machinery. While mimicking the flexibility of rubber, urethane chocks also showed significantly greater strength and resistance to abrasion. Over time, the urethane chocks also proved to better withstand harsh working conditions and exposure to extreme weather.

Improved ease of use

Because of the risk of human error in the placement of wheel chocks, ease of use was also evaluated by Checkers in multiple testing environments. Urethane chocks have been shown to be 20- to 50- percent lighter in weight than similarly sized rubber chocks, which makes them easier to carry and place properly against the tire. Molding of built-in carrying handles was also shown to be of benefit to workers. Urethane construction also allowed the molding of ANSI-compliant chocking guidelines into the chocks themselves. This option is not available in traditional rubber manufacturing.

Superior on-site visibility

The use of urethane in chock manufacturing has allowed other features to promote safety. One of the most impactful is the ability to produce the chocks in high-visibility safety colors (Monster Wheel Chocks are available in orange or yellow urethane). This use of color aids in proper chock placement, as well as raising awareness for those walking or driving around equipment secured by these components. This is in stark comparison to rubber chocks, which have not successfully been manufactured to incorporate safety colors.

The choice is clear

When compared with rubber chocks of similar size and rating, independent testing of Monster Urethane Wheel Chocks show them to provide greater strength and flexibility, improved ease of use and superior on-site visibility. In addition, while rubber chocks are initially less expensive, they must be replaced far more frequently than their urethane counterparts due to deterioration and their susceptibility to damage.

