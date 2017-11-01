OSHA’s on-site consultation program keeping millions safe

OSHA's On-site Consultation Program, which has existed in some form since 1975, is one avenue by which OSHA provides the research, information, education and training to employers described in the Occupational Safety and Health Act (passed in 1970). Specifically, the On-site Consultation Program is a vehicle for providing those essential components of workplace safety and health to small employers, for whom accessing quality training and education may be more challenging than for larger employers.

"OSHA's On-site Consultation Program was established to provide free and confidential safety and occupational health advice to small and medium-sized establishments nationwide, and in several territories, on how they can reduce the likelihood of workplace injuries and illnesses," said Kimberly Darby, an OSHA spokesperson. "The intent was to create an avenue for OSHA and small employers to work together in a cooperative way to ensure the safety and health of workers across the country. By providing guidance, training, education and other consultative assistance to small employers at no additional cost to the employer, OSHA hoped to reduce injury and illness rates for workers in America."

According to Darby, OSHA's On-site Consultation Program has demonstrated a significant value to small and medium- sized employers in a variety of industries, and there are many examples of the program's success. In recent years, consultants have visited approximately 28,000 employers each year, and in federal fiscal year 2016, On-site Consultation consultants identified more than 106,000 hazards over the course of nearly 28,000 visits. This resulted in protecting more than 2.6 million workers from additional exposure to those hazards.

"By using OSHA's expertise to identify hazards and provide training and education so that small employers may develop their own safety and health management programs, On-site Consultation has been able to help these businesses decrease workers' compensation costs, improve worker morale and increase productivity," Darby said. "The consultation is confidential and will not be reported routinely to the OSHA inspection staff. No citations or penalties are issued, and the company's only obligation is to correct serious job safety and health hazards -- a commitment the company is expected to make before the actual visit and carry out in a timely manner."

Because consultation is a voluntary activity, a company must request it. The consultant will discuss the company's specific needs and set up a visit date based on the priority assigned to the request, the company's work schedule and the time needed for the consultant to adequately prepare. To find your local On-site Consultation Program office, visit the OSHA website.

What happens during an On-site Consultation visit?

The on-site consultants will:

Help you recognize hazards in your workplace.

Suggest general approaches or options for solving a safety or health problem.

Identify kinds of help available if you need further assistance.

Provide you with a written report summarizing findings.

Assist you in developing or maintaining an effective injury and illness prevention program.

Provide training and education for you and your employees.

The on-site consultants will not:

Issue citations or propose penalties for violations of OSHA standards.

Report possible violations to OSHA enforcement staff.

Guarantee that your workplace will "pass" an OSHA inspection.

For more information, visit www. osha.gov or call (800) 321-6742.

