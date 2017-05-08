Greenup receives safety award from Norco Manufacturing Complex

Greenup Industries was the recipient of a recent safety award from the Norco Manufacturing Complex, home to Shell Chemicals and Motiva Enterprises LLC. The award recognized Greenup employees for their outstanding safety and performance of over 120,000 man-hours completed without an injury in 2016.

“Greenup has been performing craft and instrumentation, transportation and other miscellaneous vendor services at the complex,” said Orlando Lumar, site manager for Greenup Industries. “At any given time, we have approximately 60 employees on-site. Safety is a part of everything we do, and we’re proud of earning this award and achieving that ‘goal zero.’”

The Norco Manufacturing Complex is recognized as one of the largest and foremost petrochemical facilities in the United States.

“We are honored to be a part of the complex’s history and its ongoing commitment to St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, and the surrounding Gulf Coast region,” said Rodney Greenup, president of Greenup Industries. “Greenup 100 percent supports the complex’s sustained pledge to operate safely, reliably and environmentally sound.”

For more information, visit www. greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.

