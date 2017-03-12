Health awareness from these chemical legacies

You don't have to be an environmental professional like me to know mankind has not been very kind to our planet. My purpose in this article is not to point blame or take sides on the consequences various environmental legacies have left on the health of the human species. My purpose is to briefly discuss three well-known chemical legacies and ask this question: Could they be contributing to various health issues many of us face today? If so, what can we do to protect our health?

Legacy No. 1

Following World War II, it was promoted as a wonder chemical, a magical solution to pest problems large and small. This chemical was one of the first chemicals commonly used around the globe as a miracle insecticide. Rachel Carson highlighted the dangers of this chemical in her groundbreaking 1962 book, 'Silent Spring.' Carson told the story of the disastrous consequences of the overuse of insecticides and raised enough concern from her testimony before Congress to trigger the establishment of the EPA.

The chemical I'm talking about is dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT). Even though DDT has been banned in the U.S. for more than four decades, the damage created by DDT in the past hasn't gone away. Sadly, we continue to live with its long-lasting effects.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, DDT-breakdown products are found in 60 percent of heavy cream samples, 42 percent of kale greens, 28 percent of carrots and lower percentages of many other foods. The medical and scientific communities argue on the various health effects, but all I know is it canât be a positive thing.

Legacy No. 2

This chemical element was known to ancient Chinese and Hindus before 2000 B.C. and was found in tubes in Egyptian tombs dated from 1500 B.C. The Greeks used it in ointments, and the Romans used it in cosmetics. We use it to weigh the air, generate reflections and measure our temperature. Yes, I am talking about mercury.

Many of us are not aware of the extent of the damage mercury and other heavy metals have on our health, and how it has been passed down through our bloodlines. Mercury poisoning often goes undiagnosed due to its insidious progression and many symptoms that occur in someone who has chronic mercury poisoning. Most medical doctors are only able to recognize acute poisoning and not chronic poisoning. We do know mercury levels can build up in your body, causing immune dysfunction, fatigue, anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease, memory loss and many other symptoms.

Legacy No. 3

On Nov. 8, 1895, Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen was working in the lab when he noticed a strange fluorescence coming from a nearby table. Upon further observation, he found it originated from a partially evacuated Hittorf- Crookes tube covered in opaque black paper, which he was using to study cathode rays. He concluded the fluorescence, which penetrated the opaque black paper, must have been caused by rays. This phenomenon was later coined X-rays and opened the door for radioactive discovery.

More than a century has passed since the discovery of radiation, but the tragic events of Hiroshima, Chernobyl and Fukushima are constant reminders of the inherent dangers of radiation poisoning. When radioactive materials are deposited on plants, soil or water, they enter the food chain. After radiation has entered the food chain, people can directly or indirectly ingest radioactive materials through the direct intake of radioactively contaminated foodstuffs or by eating certain animal products (e.g., fish and shellfish).

Radiation is a leading contributor to cancers, endocrine system dysfunction, bone diseases such as osteopenia and osteoporosis, bone spurs, immune system failure and skin diseases.

In summary, we are all exposed to some degree to the terrible chemical health legacies of DDT, mercury and radiation. My next article will provide information on how to deal with these legacies on a daily basis with common foods we all can eat.

