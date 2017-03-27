Get the proper respirator

The quality of the air we breathe is among the most precious of safety concerns on a worksite. Respiratory hazards, including oxygen-deficient atmospheres and airborne contaminants like dusts, mists, gases and fumes, pose a great threat to workers. Inhaling dangerous substances can lead to illness, injuries, lost work time and more. When protection is required, employers must provide National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)-certified respirators to their workers.

Respirators are an effective defense against dusts, mists, gases and fumes, and protect workers by filtering hazardous particles from the air, purifying the air or supplying clean air from an outside source. Since they provide such a vital function, theyâre one of the most important pieces of a workerâs personal protective equipment.

Please note selecting the proper respirator requires an assessment by experienced, qualified safety personnel of all the workplace operations or environments that may create a respiratory hazard.

Respirators fall into the following categories:

Particulate respirators protect only against dust, particles, fumes and mists. They donât protect against chemicals, gases or vapors, and therefore are to be used for low-hazard conditions only. Generally, these respirators are disposable masks or incorporate the use of disposable filters.

Chemical cartridge/gas-mask respirators filter or clean chemical gases out of the air as the wearer breathes. Also known as air-purifying respirators, they are composed of a facepiece or mask and a cartridge or canister. There are numerous cartridges and canisters to choose from; therefore, itâs imperative to know what hazards exist to get the proper protection. These respirators can also utilize additional filters to remove particles. Itâs important to note although there are cartridges, canisters and filters that protect against more than one hazard, there isnât one that protects against all hazards.

Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) use a fan to draw air in through a filter and therefore are easier for the wearer to breathe through. They rely on a battery for power and use the same types of cartridges, canisters and filters as chemical cartridge/gas-mask respirators.

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) provide the highest level of respiratory protection. They protect against higher concentrations of dangerous chemicals by utilizing a tank to supply clean air to the user, so filters, cartridges and canisters arenât necessary. These units are very heavy, weighing 30 pounds or more. The air tanks generally last an hour or less, depending on their individual rating and the breathing rate of the user. These respirators also require more specialized training on their use and maintenance.

For some intricately hazardous applications, personal protective equipment isnât limited to a respirator. A totally encapsulated chemical protective suit may be required to protect a worker from direct contact with potentially hazardous gaseous or liquid chemicals. These suits are full-body garments that cover the head, torso, arms, legs and respirator. They may also have built-in gloves and boots, or gloves and boots will be tightly attached to the suit.

Getting a good fit

Using a respirator that fits properly is imperative to worker safety. A fit test tests the seal between a tight-fitting respiratorâs facepiece and the workerâs face. This test is performed at least annually by qualified safety personnel. This testing determines the best make, model, style and size of respirator for each worker.

In addition, a user seal test â a quick check performed by the wearer each time the respirator is put on â must be performed. This test determines if the respirator is properly sealed to the face or needs to be readjusted.

It's important to note anything that comes between the respiratorâs seal and the workerâs face can allow contaminated air to leak into the facepiece and disrupt the protection. Facial hair or straying long hair impacts the effectiveness of a respirator.

Choosing the right respiratory protection keeps workers safer, minimizes injuries, and increases comfort and productivity.

If you have questions about which type of respirator is right for your job, please give the technical support reps at Northern Safety a call at (800) 922-8553. Theyâll give you the information you need to make the right choice for you and your co-workers.

