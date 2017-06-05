LyondellBasell’s touts visibility of ‘GoalZERO’ program at the 2017 Environmental, Health, and Safety Seminar

A key element of LyondellBasell’s approach to Operational Excellence is its philosophy, “GoalZERO”, which targets the elimination of incidents, defects, and operational inefficiencies.

“GoalZERO is everywhere at LyondellBasell, from banners at our plants, in daily emails to hundreds of employees reporting on our health, safety and environmental (HSE) performance, in our HSE policy, in programs for our families promoting safety performance, and on our television programs,” said Jim Gooris, manager, environmental issues, LyondellBasell. “If you come into our plants you’ll see television monitors running 24/7—hundreds of them—showing messages that support HSE.”

Addressing delegates at the 30th Annual 2017 Environmental, Health and Safety Seminar held recently in Galveston, Texas, Gooris credited GoalZERO’s success to the company-wide commitment that encourages workers to hold themselves responsible not only for their own well-being, but for the safety of their colleagues, as well.

