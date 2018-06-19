Shell Norco recognizes Greenup Industries with two awards

Shell Norco recently presented Greenup Industries with two awards during the site's annual contractor expectation meeting. Shell Norco recognizes its more than 50 contractors with attendance awards and a gold medal award for outstanding performance. To receive an attendance award, a representative from each company has to attend Shell's monthly safety forums at least 75 percent of the time. Greenup Specialty Services had perfect attendance, attending every safety forum in 2017. Greenup Specialty Services received the gold medal award because of its high marks with key performance indicators (KPIs), which included:

Zero OSHA recordables and zero incidents.

Zero vehicle accidents.

Zero Life Saving Rules (LSR) violations.

Zero security incidents.

Greenup Specialty Services had perfect performance when it came to the KPI criteria. It was one of four contractors that received the gold medal award.

"Greenup was ranked on top out of the 50-plus contractor companies," said Orlando Lumar, site manager for Greenup Industries. "Greenup's hard work performance and dedication paid off in 2017, and we are carrying over that mindset and success into 2018."

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.

