Building safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health, technology and industry services, safety supplies and office/meeting space.

CAMPUS

HASC has an environmentally conscious, LEED-Certified Headquarter Campus along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas. The vast learning center features a variety of functional training and meeting spaces to accommodate the ever-growing needs of the industry, including training, workforce and skills development, and Occupational Health Centers, as well as Executive Office Suites and an iSupply Safety Supply Store.

38 acres of land

1,200 parking spaces

Over 100,000 square feet of total building space

655 computers

Auditorium with stadium seating

Private networking patio

Flexible classrooms

Executive boardroom with meeting space

Mobile fleet

Multiple satellite locations

TRAINING

Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over 1 million units of hands-on, instructor-led and computer- based training throughout the world each year. HASC focuses on assisting companies by taking existing content and developing a comprehensive training program. The training through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery, and training records are part of a reliable and secure database.

General safety and awareness

Company and site-specific orientations

Leadership and professional development

Compliance resources

Skills development

Hands-on safety training

Assessments and verifications

SKILLS DEVELOPMENT

To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led training, hands-on development, performance evaluations and cutting- edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).

Crane and rigging

Electrical

Heavy equipment

Pipefitting

Safety watch

Scaffold building

Fall protection

Industrial cleaning

Tool safety

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH

To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale Occupational Health Center through Global Health strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHAknowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.

24/7 injury care

Drug screen collections

Physical exams

Audiograms

Pulmonary function testing (PFT)

Respirator fit testing

Functional capacity evaluations (FCE)

Travel medicine

Vaccinations

Telemedicine

SOLUTIONS

Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database, including training records and course data off-site, protected from all natural and man-made disasters. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.

Extranet -- Online registration and reporting

Register for training, occupational health services and iSupply Safety Supplies

Available 24/7

Reports and training history

eRouting card to "Save Time, Skip the Line"

GateCheck -- Access compliance

Browser-based application

Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance

Fully customizable

Reciprocal with other safety councils

PQF -- Contractor prequalification database

Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work

Standardized web-based form

Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications

Features search and security tools

Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce

North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)

-Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol

-Single database maintained by HASC

-Multiple third-party administrators

-Status stays with individual

North American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)

-Standardized screening package

-Allows access into multiple sites

-Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality

-Multiple third-party administrators

LOCSTATT -- Suite of HSSE apps

Real-time data integration system

Company-specific compliance and data management

Reporting and safety verification

Proactive management

Tools include audits/inspections, behavior-based safety, facility logbook, hazard hunts, incident reporting, job safety analysis, performance reporting and training compliance

SUPPLIES

iSupply is HASC's safety and industrial supply store offering direct sales and on-site services to both individuals and companies of all sizes. Conveniently located at the HASC campus, iSupply is a retail store, innovation showroom and distribution center. Established to build, support, and provide resources and financial support to HASC's workforce and skills development training, iSupply is focused on equipping any job, anywhere. iSupply offers customizable kitting and inventory management on millions of available products through a partnership with Grainger.

Equipment

Eyewear

Hand protection

Hard hats

Hearing protection

Respiratory

Work shoes and boots

Apparel

Supplies

SUITES

The Executive Office Suites are designed to provide exceptional business experiences by offering luxurious and affordable offices and boardroom meeting spaces. Offices are designed to impress guests, while providing a professional and efficient workspace to meet a variety of business needs.

Flexible lease terms

Private offices and co-working space

Convenient location

Business mailboxes

Boardrooms

Concierge reception services

Complimentary parking

MOBILE UNITS

The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site to any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.

Computer-based training

Instructor-led training

Safety supply sales and/or distribution

Occupational health services

-Radiology

-Physical exams

-Drug screen and breath alcohol collections

-Laboratory services

-Audiology

-Respirator fit testing

-Pulmonary function testing

For more information on HASC, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955-SAFE [7233].

View in Digital Edition