Building safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health, technology and industry services, safety supplies and office/meeting space.
CAMPUS
HASC has an environmentally conscious, LEED-Certified Headquarter Campus along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Texas. The vast learning center features a variety of functional training and meeting spaces to accommodate the ever-growing needs of the industry, including training, workforce and skills development, and Occupational Health Centers, as well as Executive Office Suites and an iSupply Safety Supply Store.
- 38 acres of land
- 1,200 parking spaces
- Over 100,000 square feet of total building space
- 655 computers
- Auditorium with stadium seating
- Private networking patio
- Flexible classrooms
- Executive boardroom with meeting space
- Mobile fleet
- Multiple satellite locations
TRAINING
Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over 1 million units of hands-on, instructor-led and computer- based training throughout the world each year. HASC focuses on assisting companies by taking existing content and developing a comprehensive training program. The training through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery, and training records are part of a reliable and secure database.
- General safety and awareness
- Company and site-specific orientations
- Leadership and professional development
- Compliance resources
- Skills development
- Hands-on safety training
- Assessments and verifications
SKILLS DEVELOPMENT
To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led training, hands-on development, performance evaluations and cutting- edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).
- Crane and rigging
- Electrical
- Heavy equipment
- Pipefitting
- Safety watch
- Scaffold building
- Fall protection
- Industrial cleaning
- Tool safety
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH
To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale Occupational Health Center through Global Health strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHAknowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.
- 24/7 injury care
- Drug screen collections
- Physical exams
- Audiograms
- Pulmonary function testing (PFT)
- Respirator fit testing
- Functional capacity evaluations (FCE)
- Travel medicine
- Vaccinations
- Telemedicine
SOLUTIONS
Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database, including training records and course data off-site, protected from all natural and man-made disasters. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.
Extranet -- Online registration and reporting
- Register for training, occupational health services and iSupply Safety Supplies
- Available 24/7
- Reports and training history
- eRouting card to "Save Time, Skip the Line"
GateCheck -- Access compliance
- Browser-based application
- Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance
- Fully customizable
- Reciprocal with other safety councils
PQF -- Contractor prequalification database
- Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work
- Standardized web-based form
- Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications
- Features search and security tools
Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce
- North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)
-Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol
-Single database maintained by HASC
-Multiple third-party administrators
-Status stays with individual
- North American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)
-Standardized screening package
-Allows access into multiple sites
-Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality
-Multiple third-party administrators
LOCSTATT -- Suite of HSSE apps
- Real-time data integration system
- Company-specific compliance and data management
- Reporting and safety verification
- Proactive management
- Tools include audits/inspections, behavior-based safety, facility logbook, hazard hunts, incident reporting, job safety analysis, performance reporting and training compliance
SUPPLIES
iSupply is HASC's safety and industrial supply store offering direct sales and on-site services to both individuals and companies of all sizes. Conveniently located at the HASC campus, iSupply is a retail store, innovation showroom and distribution center. Established to build, support, and provide resources and financial support to HASC's workforce and skills development training, iSupply is focused on equipping any job, anywhere. iSupply offers customizable kitting and inventory management on millions of available products through a partnership with Grainger.
- Equipment
- Eyewear
- Hand protection
- Hard hats
- Hearing protection
- Respiratory
- Work shoes and boots
- Apparel
- Supplies
SUITES
The Executive Office Suites are designed to provide exceptional business experiences by offering luxurious and affordable offices and boardroom meeting spaces. Offices are designed to impress guests, while providing a professional and efficient workspace to meet a variety of business needs.
- Flexible lease terms
- Private offices and co-working space
- Convenient location
- Business mailboxes
- Boardrooms
- Concierge reception services
- Complimentary parking
MOBILE UNITS
The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site to any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.
- Computer-based training
- Instructor-led training
- Safety supply sales and/or distribution
- Occupational health services
-Radiology
-Physical exams
-Drug screen and breath alcohol collections
-Laboratory services
-Audiology
-Respirator fit testing
-Pulmonary function testing
For more information on HASC, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955-SAFE [7233].