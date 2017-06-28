ACC names responsible Care® Energy Efficiency Award winners

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) has honored 15 of its member companies and partners for implementing energy efficiency improvements in 2016. ACC presented a total of 51 awards to these companies, 17 of which were deemed programs of "Exceptional Merit."

The Responsible CareÂ® Energy Efficiency Awards program is among ACC's many ongoing initiatives to improve energy efficiency. Member companies are required to consider operational energy efficiency as well as waste minimization, reuse and recycling when developing their environmental, health, safety and security plans.

"Chemistry makes essential contributions to energy efficiency and sustainability," said ACC President and CEO Cal Dooley. "By implementing energy efficiency programs and projects, our companies also reduce costs and enhance their competitiveness in the global marketplace."

ACC's Responsible Care partners strive to continually improve environmental, health, safety and security performance for operations and business activities involving products manufactured by its members. This year, Kansas City Southern Railway Co. became the first Responsible Care partner to receive an Exceptional Merit designation for its winning project.

The 2017 Energy Efficiency Award winners were selected from the following five categories:

The "Energy Efficiency Program" award is given to companies with broad programs to achieve energy-efficiency improvements, such as establishing energy teams, goal setting, communications, management support, and recognition.

The "Significant Improvement in Manufacturing" award is given to companies that improve energy efficiency in their manufacturing operations through technical innovations, creative projects, or novel procedures or actions.

The "Environmental Impact" award is given for initiatives with substantial environmental benefits, including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to improvements in energy efficiency.

The " Non-Manufacturing Improvement" award is given for improvements resulting from energy-efficient lighting, insulation, and other building improvements, as well as other non-manufacturing energy improvements.

The "Public Outreach" award is given for an effective program of involvement with the community regarding energy efficiency and related environmental impact activities.

Some companies won multiple awards for each category. An asterisk denotes an "Exceptional Merit" award designation for at least one of the projects awarded. The companies that received awards in 2017 were:

Afton Chemical Corp.

BASF Corp.*

Celanese

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP*

Dakota Gasification Co.*

Dow*

Eastman Chemical Co.*

El Dorado Nitrogen LLC*

ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Hexion Inc.

Kansas City Southern Railway Co.*

-- a Responsible Care partner

Occidental Chemical Corp.*

Olin Corp.*

SABIC*

The Chemours Co.

For more information, visit www. americanchemistry.com or call (202) 249-6512.

